Airbus delivers 49 aircraft in February, 2024 deliveries reach 79

Banco Sabadell: The company published last week the figure of 49 aircraft delivered during the month of February (compared to 30 in January and 46 in February 2023) bringing total deliveries in 2024 to 79 (against a figure of 66 in February last year, an increase of 20%). On the other hand, a total of two new orders and no cancellations were recorded during the month. Net orders through February of this year stand at 33 (against 124 in February 2023).

Assessment: The deliveries data published yesterday by Airbus is fully in line with the market rumours of the last days, so no impact on the share price is expected today. On the other hand, the orders figure is weak compared to the same period of 2023, which was an exceptionally positive year in terms of orders, so a slowdown is to be expected in 2024.