Top Stories

Airbus offers between €1.5 and €1.8 billion for Atos Big Data and security business

TOPICS:
Airbus 320

Posted By: The Corner 7th January 2024

Link Securities | French IT company Atos has released a statement explaining that European aeronautics giant Airbus (AIR) has offered between €1.5 billion and €1.8 billion for its Big Data and Security business. The acquisition of BDS could significantly accelerate AIR’s digital transformation and enhance the company’s defence and security portfolio with strong capabilities in cyber, advanced computing and artificial intelligence, AIR said. Discussions continue on the price to be paid, the structure of the transaction and the transfer of a very large proportion of Tech Foundations’ liabilities, Atos said in its statement.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.