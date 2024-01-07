Airbus offers between €1.5 and €1.8 billion for Atos Big Data and security business

Link Securities | French IT company Atos has released a statement explaining that European aeronautics giant Airbus (AIR) has offered between €1.5 billion and €1.8 billion for its Big Data and Security business. The acquisition of BDS could significantly accelerate AIR’s digital transformation and enhance the company’s defence and security portfolio with strong capabilities in cyber, advanced computing and artificial intelligence, AIR said. Discussions continue on the price to be paid, the structure of the transaction and the transfer of a very large proportion of Tech Foundations’ liabilities, Atos said in its statement.