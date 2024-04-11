Top Stories

CAF selected in UK for renewal of railway signalling in contracts valued at around €4,700M over 10 years

Renta 4| According to press reports, CAF has been selected along with other companies to renew the signalling and safety of the UK rail network. The selected companies are CAF together with the British company, AtkinsRealis, Alstom, Hitachi and Siemens. The total value of the contracts to be awarded amounts to around €4.7 billion over the next 10 years and will be progressively entrusted to the selected companies.

Assessment: This news is positive if confirmed, but difficult to quantify as it is not known how much of these contracts will be awarded to CAF in the next 10 years.

No impact is expected on the share price.

