Top Stories

Caixabank CEO says bank taxes are brake on further consolidation of European banking sector

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 9th March 2024


Link Securities| At a round table organised by the Bank of Spain (BdE) to celebrate ten years of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, the CEO of Caixabank (CABK), Gonzalo Gortázar, told the main financial supervisors that taxes on banking are a brake that does not help further consolidation of the European banking sector, as reported on Wednesday by Expansión.

“In the last eleven years, the bank’s return on capital has been 4.8%. In recent years, this has improved and in 2023 we will reach 13%, still clearly below satisfactory profitability,” argued the Caixabank executive, who complained that in this context there are those who send the message that it is necessary to raise taxes on the sector. “This is also a problem for banking consolidation,” he stressed.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.