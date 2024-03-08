Sánchez gives in again to Puigdemont and offers a total amnesty. “Now self-determination,” says the independence leader.

The PSOE has managed to unblock the amnesty law after a road full of obstacles. For the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, it is a “source of pride”, but along the way the Socialists have left themselves several wounds in the form of concessions to Junts per Catalunya. It is the price to be paid to breathe life into the legislature that has begun in fits and starts and that can now put the lights on, at least until the Catalan elections scheduled for the beginning of next year. But the stability that, in theory, it gains, does not seem placid. Hours after the agreement, Carles Puigdemont celebrated it with a tweet in which he thanked the PSOE for its “willingness”, but also announced that he has no intention of stopping there. “Now, self-determination. We have every right to continue the independence process”.

Despite everything, the agreement on the amnesty law reached between PSOE and Junts does not guarantee its application to the terrorism case opened by the Supreme Court against Carles Puigdemont or to the proceedings being followed in the National Court in the ‘Tsunami Democràtic’ and CDR cases. This is according to legal sources familiar with these proceedings. And both government media and Junts’ legal advisors admit it.

The basis for the new amendments is European legislation on terrorism, in particular the EU Directive of 15 March 2017, which established a common legal framework for all Member States to combat terrorism and introduced a harmonised definition of these offences.



In the final text, the reference to the Spanish Penal Code has been deleted with a clear purpose: to establish that only terrorist offences as regulated in the EU Directive are excluded from the amnesty: The amnesty law shall exclude from its application “acts which by reason of their purpose may be qualified as terrorism, in accordance with Directive (EU) 2017/541 of the European Parliament and of the Council (. …) and have intentionally caused serious violations of human rights, in particular those covered by Articles 2 and 3 [right to life and prohibition of torture] of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms”.



It follows that acts that constitute terrorism in accordance with the definition of the Criminal Code and that exceed the scope of the Directive would be amnestiable.

Sánchez cede de nuevo ante Puigdemont y ofrece una amnistía total. “Ahora la autodeterminación” dice el líder independentista

El PSOE ha logrado desbloquear la ley de amnistía después de un camino lleno de obstáculos. Para el ministro de Presidencia, Félix Bolaños, es un “motivo de orgullo”, pero en la travesía los socialistas se han dejado varias heridas en forma de cesiones a Junts per Catalunya. Es el precio a pagar insuflar vida a la legislatura que ha arrancado a trompicones y que ahora puede poner las luces largas, al menos, hasta las elecciones catalanas previstas para principios del año que viene. Pero la estabilidad que, en teoría, gana, no se antoja plácida. Horas después del acuerdo, Carles Puigdemont lo ha celebrado con un tuit en el que agradece la “disposición del PSOE”, pero también avanza que no tiene intención de parar ahí. “Ahora, la autodeterminación. Tenemos todo el derecho a continuar el proceso de independencia”.

Pese a todo, el acuerdo sobre la ley de amnistía alcanzado entre PSOE y Junts no garantiza su aplicación a la causa por terrorismo abierta por el Tribunal Supremo a Carles Puigdemont ni a los procedimientos que se siguen en la Audiencia Nacional en el ‘caso Tsunami Democràtic’ y CDR. Así lo aseguran fuentes jurídicas conocedoras de esos procedimientos. Y tanto medios del Gobierno como asesores legales de Junts lo admiten.

La base de las nuevas enmiendas es la legislación europea sobre terrorismo, en particular la Directiva de la Unión Europea de 15 de marzo de 2017, que estableció un marco jurídico común a todos los Estados miembros para luchar contra el terrorismo e introdujo una definición armonizada de esos delitos.



En el texto definitivo se ha suprimido la referencia al Código Penal español con una finalidad clara: establecer que solo quedan fuera de la amnistía los delitos de terrorismo tal como están regulados en la Directiva comunitaria: La ley de amnistía excluirá de su aplicación “los actos que por su finalidad puedan ser calificados como terrorismo, según la Directiva (UE) 2017/541 del Parlamento Europeo y del Consejo (…) y, a su vez, hayan causado de forma intencionada graves violaciones de derechos humanos, en particular las reguladas en los artículos 2 y 3 [derecho a la vida y prohibición de la tortura] del Convenio Europeo para la Protección de los Derechos Humanos y de las Libertades Fundamentales”.



De ello se deriva que serían amnistiables los hechos que constituyan terrorismo de acuerdo con la tipificación del Código Penal que excedan de la Directiva.