CIE Automotive and EIB sign €36m loan for RD+I

Link Securities | The European Investment Bank (EIB) and CIE Automotive (CIE) have signed a €36 million loan to finance the company’s research, development and innovation activities and their application in the manufacture of high value-added components for the automotive sector. The funding will also support CIE’s investments in process optimisation through digitisation and the development of more sustainable manufacturing technologies. The investments will be carried out at the company’s facilities in Spain, Germany, France and Italy, some of them located in cohesion regions.