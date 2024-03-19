European Commission requires Amber EquityCo to apply for formal clearance for Applus+ takeover

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The European Commission required Amber EquityCo, a consortium formed by the private equity funds I Squared and TDR, to submit a formal request for authorisation for its takeover bid for Applus+ (APPS) on the understanding that this transaction must be analysed in the light of the foreign subsidies regulation.

In mid-September, Amber launched a takeover bid for 100% of Applus+ at a price of €9.75/share to compete with the takeover bid launched by the Apollo fund at the end of June for €9.5 per share.