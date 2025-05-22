Eurozone construction output falls by 1.1% year-on-year in March compared to -0.6% in February

Link Securities | Eurostat reported that Eurozone construction output, in seasonally adjusted data, rose 0.1% in March from February. In the month under review, output increased by 0.9% in building construction; by 4.1% in civil engineering construction; and by 0.1% in specialised construction activities.

On a year-on-year basis, construction output decreased by 1.1% in March in the Eurozone (-0.6% in February). By sector of activity and at a year-on-year rate, production decreased by 2.9% in building construction, while it rebounded by 0.8% in civil engineering and by 1.0% in specialised construction activities.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the largest year-on-year declines in construction output were recorded in Slovenia (0.8%).were recorded in Slovenia (-11.6%), Belgium (-6.6%) and Spain (-6.0%), while the largest increase was observed in Austria (+7.4%).