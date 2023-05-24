Eurozone construction output, in seasonally adjusted data, declines by 2.4% in March

Link Securities| According to Eurostat on Monday, in March and compared to February, construction output in the Eurozone, in seasonally adjusted data, fell by 2.4%. In February, construction output had risen by 1.7% in the Eurozone, whereas in March, building construction fell by 2.4% and civil engineering construction by 2.3%.

On a year-on-year basis, construction output decreased by 1.5% in the Eurozone, which compares negatively with the 2.1% increase recorded in February. Also year-on-year civil engineering construction contracted by 2.2% in March, while residential building construction contracted by 1.3%.

By European Union (EU) countries, and at a year-on-year rate, construction output contracted most in Slovakia (-10.3%), Hungary (-9.8%) and the Czech Republic (-6.1%), while the strongest growth was recorded in Slovenia (+28.3%), Romania (+17.7%) and the Netherlands (+4.2%).

In Spain, construction output fell by 0.9% in March compared with February and by 0.5% in March on a year-on-year-year basis.