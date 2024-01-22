Top Stories

Eurozone government debt falls to 89.9% of GDP, deficit moderates to 2.8%

Posted By: The Corner 22nd January 2024

CdM| Eurozone government debt has fallen to 89.9% of GDP in the third quarter of 2023. According to data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, this figure reflects a fall of four tenths of a percentage point from the figure for the second quarter of last year (90.3%), while the public deficit fell to 2.8% from 3% in the previous quarter.

In the European Union, government debt also declined from 83.0% to 82.6%. Compared with the third quarter of 2022, the government debt-to-GDP ratio also declined in both the euro area (from 92.2% to 89.9%) and the EU (from 84.6% to 82.6%).

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, debt securities accounted for 83.6% of general government debt in the euro area and 83.1% in the EU. This reflects an increase of 0.2% in both regions compared with the previous quarter’s data.

Loans accounted for 13.6% and 14.1% respectively, and currency and deposits for 2.8% of both euro area and EU government debt. This is two tenths of a percentage point lower than the latest available data and one percentage point lower than a year ago.

The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of the third quarter of 2023 were recorded in Greece (165.5%), Italy (140.6%), France (111.9%), Spain (109.8%), Belgium (108.0%) and Portugal (107.5%), while the lowest were observed in Estonia (18.2%), Bulgaria (21.0%), Luxembourg (25.7%), Sweden (29.7%) and Denmark (30.1%).

Compared with the third quarter of 2022, eight Member States recorded an increase in their debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and nineteen Member States a decrease. Increases in the ratio were recorded in Belgium (+2.5), Estonia (+2.3), Finland (+2.0), Latvia (+1.3), Slovakia, Romania and Luxembourg (all three +1.0), as well as Lithuania (+0.4). The largest decreases were observed in Greece (-12.0), Portugal (-10.9), Cyprus (-10.3), Croatia (-5.5 pp), Ireland (-4.9), Spain (-4.2), Sweden (-4.0), Austria (-3.1) and Slovenia (-3.0).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.