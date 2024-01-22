Top Stories

Home sales in Spain fall by 15.1% in November, 9.3% for year as a whole

Posted By: The Corner 22nd January 2024

Alphavalue / Divancons| Home sales and purchases recorded a 15.1% drop last November compared to the same period last year, to a total of 46,888 transactions, their lowest figure for this month since 2020, against a backdrop of higher interest rates. These figures put the annual cumulative fall in transactions up to November at 9.3%.

By type, 19% of the dwellings transferred by sale and purchase were new and 81% were used. Likewise, the number of transactions on new homes fell by 11.1% compared to November 2022 and that of used homes by 16%.

