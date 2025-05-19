Top Stories

Eurozone posts €62-billion suplus in 1Q25 compared to €55 billion in 1Q24, exports and imports both up

Link Securities | Eurostat reports that, according to its first estimate of the data, the Eurozone’s trade surplus stood at €36.8 billion in March compared to €22.8 billion in March 2024.

In March, exports of goods from the Eurozone to the rest of the world amounted to €279.8 billion, an increase of 13.6% year-on-year. On the other hand, imports from the rest of the world amounted to €243.0 billion, an increase of 8.8% year-on-year.

The trade surplus in March was mainly due to the surplus in chemicals and related products (€42.8 billion ), which experienced a notable year-on-year increase of €19.6 billion. Machinery and vehicles also contributed positively to the region’s trade surplus, with an increase of €1.3 billion compared to March 2024. Meanwhile, the energy products deficit showed a modest deterioration of €0.8 billion compared to the same month last year. During the same period, other manufactured goods, food and beverages, and raw materials experienced declines in their balance of €2.7 billion, €1.6 billion and €0.6 billion, respectively.

In 1Q2025 the Eurozone recorded a surplus of €62 billion euros compared to €55 billion in the same period of 2024. Exports of goods from the Eurozone to the rest of the world amounted to €761.5 billion (an increase of 7.8% year-on-year) and imports to €699.5 billion (an increase of 7.4% year-on-year). Eurozone posts a surplus of €62 billion in 1Q25 compared to €55 billion in 1Q24, with exports up 7.8% year-on-year and imports up 7.4%.

Trade within the Eurozone amounted to €658.2 billion euros in the period analysed, 1.2% more than in the same period of 2024.

