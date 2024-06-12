FCC completes £398m purchase of Urbaser’s UK subsidiary

Link Securities | The company communicated yesterday through a Significant Event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the Environment area, through its subsidiary FCC Environment UK, Ltd., has completed the purchase from Urbaser of its subsidiary’s business in the United Kingdom, a transaction announced in December 2023. The estimated enterprise value of the transaction (including debt and equity) is £398 million (approximately €464 million).

The transaction was subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and was expected to close in the second quarter of this year.