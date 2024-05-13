France brings together 180 global CEOs at 7th “Choose France” summit to attract investment to country

Norbolsa | France is holding the 7th summit known as “Choose France” today, in which Macron will gather 180 CEOs, in an event with which he hopes to attract investment with the aim of reindustrialising the country and reinforcing the Paris hub post-Brexit.

It was expected that the amount of investment pledged would exceed last year’s €13bn, with investment commitments from companies such as Amaon, Pfizer and Morgan Stanley, and this has happened. France has received investment announcements from 56 companies worth €15 billion during the seventh edition of the ‘Choose France’ event in Versailles on Monday, the government announced.