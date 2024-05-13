MilleniumGroup, with 1.459% of total voting rights, one of Puig’s strongest institutional investors

Link Securities | The US fund manager MilleniumGroup Management has emerged, along with CriteriaCaixa, as one of the institutional investors that have entered with most force in the capital of Puig Brands (PUIG), as reported last Friday by Expansión. Through the purchase of class B shares, the only ones traded on the stock exchange, the firm has acquired 1.459% of the total voting rights of the fragrances, cosmetics, fashion and skin care company, as notified by the management company to the National Securities Market (CNMV).