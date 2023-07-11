Germany’s final June CPI confirms preliminary data: +6.4% year-on-year from 6.1% in previous month

In monthly terms +0.3% month-on-month vs. preliminary +0.3% month-on-month and from -0.1% previously. Underlying inflation ( excluding energy and unprocessed food) +5.8% year-on-year vs. preliminary +5.9% and up from 5.4% previously.

Analysis team’s view: Inflation confirms the rebound in June, after three months of moderation. Although food prices are the main cause of the increase, the underlying rate also rises due to services prices. It highlights the persistence of inflationary pressures, which anticipates that the ECB will continue its rate hike at its next meeting on July 27th.