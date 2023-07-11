Iberia (IAG) to significantly exceed pre-Covid capacity this winter

Renta 4| The winter season runs for five months, from November to March. Iberia has programmed a level of connections for next winter (November 2023/March 2024) to the American continent that is 17% higher than in 2019.

The big leap will take place in the US, with 90 weekly flights and 24% more capacity.

In Latin America, Iberia intends to increase supply by 14% more than before the pandemic.

On routes to Europe and the Maghreb, supply will be 5% higher than in the same period. In Spain, capacity would still be slightly below the pre-pandemic level.

Assessment: Positive news. Iberia’s traffic recovery continues at a steady pace. It is expected that in 2Q23 the recovery to 100% of the supply compared to 2019 levels will be confirmed and that 223e will close at 103%.