Logista acquires remaining 30% stake in Dutch company Speedlink Worldwide Express

Link Securities | Europe’s leading logistics operator, announced yesterday that it has increased its stake in Dutch company Speedlink Worldwide Express, a specialist in express (time critical) deliveries to and from the Netherlands. The company announced in February 2022 the acquisition of 70% of Speedlink in a deal that saw Logista’s stake increase to 100%, a milestone it has reached through the purchase of the remaining 30%.

Speedlink, based in Hoofddorp, close to Schiphol Airport, serves growth sectors and has developed a unique business model based on an asset-light structure and specialising in value-added transport services for the healthcare, high-tech, automotive and e-commerce sectors.

The acquisition of Speedlink marked Logista’s international expansion of Nacex’s services in the Netherlands, which has subsequently been complemented by the acquisition of Belgium Parcel Services in December 2023, strengthening Logista’s position in medical/healthcare distribution by expanding its portfolio of services outside the Iberian Peninsula. Speedlink offers premium express delivery services mainly to Spain, Portugal, Germany and the UK.