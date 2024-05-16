SEPI continues acquisition and passes 8% threshold in Telefónica’s share capital

Link Securities | Telefónica (TEF) informs that on 13 May 2024, the public deed for the reduction of share capital in the amount of €80,296,591, through the redemption of 80,296,591 treasury shares, was registered at the Madrid Mercantile Registry. As a result, the share capital of the company has been set at €5,670,161,554, divided into 5,670,161,554 ordinary shares of €1 par value each, which confer a total of 5,670,161,554 votes (one for each share).

On the other hand, the State Industrial Ownership Corporation (SEPI) today informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that in the course of the acquisition of TEF shares which, in execution of the resolution of the Council of Ministers of 19 December 2023, it is carrying out, this entity has exceeded the threshold of 8% of the share capital of said company on 9 May 2024. The above information has been provided to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in compliance with the regulations in force in that country. This information is provided herewith on a voluntary basis in order to avoid asymmetry in the information to be disclosed with respect to TEF in accordance with the regulations applicable in other jurisdictions and those resulting from Spanish regulations.