Positive results from Bayer clinical trial to treat Parkinson’s disease

Bankinter | Positive results from a clinical trial to treat Parkinson’s disease. It is an initial trial, conducted with 12 patients whose Parkinson’s disease symptoms have improved. The treatment has been well tolerated by the participants, and there are no concerns about its safety profile. Bayer announced the findings of this trial at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Copenhagen and will publish the full results of the trial at an upcoming medical congress. medical conference. The company expects to start recruiting patients for a larger trial in H1 2024.

Assessment: Positive news, medicine has been searching for an effective treatment for Parkinson’s disease for decades. Bayer’s approach is based on transplanting altered cells and could be a new opportunity for an effective treatment for this disease that affects more than 10 million people worldwide.