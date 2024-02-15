Top Stories

Telefónica Tech teams up with China’s Ehang to boost urban air mobility in Europe and LatAm

Alphavalue / Divacons| Telefónica Tech has teamed up with Chinese company EHang, which produces electric aerial vehicles with vertical take-off and landing capabilities for transporting passengers and cargo without a pilot, to boost urban air mobility in Europe and Latin America, the operator said in a statement.

Telefónica Tech will contribute its 5G connectivity and private network capabilities to the project to enhance the “safety and efficiency” of this type of mobility and expand and export “intelligent solutions with unmanned aerial vehicles”. Both companies will present the initiative on 26 February in Barcelona, as part of the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

