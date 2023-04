Banca March : The new tool called Aggregate EU started its work yesterday and will receive 12-month demand forecasts from June onwards from the different European gas suppliers that wish to participate. From 3 May, these will be aggregated and studied to provide a joint demand proposal that will be launched to the market in search of bids. Finally, on 17 May, the supply and demand matches will be published, which will serve as the basis for the first contracts to start operating in June.