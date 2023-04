BancaMarch : In Spain, industrial prices have moved into negative territory. The base effect of energy prices, as oil and gas are now starting to be bought with the prices after the invasion of Ukraine, have facilitated this moderation in production costs. Specifically, the industrial producer price index recorded a fall of -1% year-on-year in March compared with growth of +8% in the previous month. These data point to a slowdown in the upward pressure on production costs.