Some EU members open to higher US tariffs if enough products exempted from them

Link Securities | According to the financial website Barron’s, citing an article by Bloomberg, some European Union (EU) member states are open to higher tariffs from the Trump administration if enough products are exempted from them. On the other hand, some member states want to activate their anti-coercion instrument (ACI), which gives EU officials the power to impose new tariffs on US technology companies, set specific limits on US investments in Europe, limit access to certain EU markets or restrict the participation of US companies in public tenders.

In this regard, it should be noted that EU member countries have already approved possible tariffs on €21 billion (about $24.4 billion) worth of US products entering the EU, including soybean imports from Louisiana, the home state of House Speaker Mike Johnson. The bloc is also considering another €72 billion (about $83.7 billion) in tariffs on industrial goods, such as Boeing aircraft, US cars and bourbon whisky.