Top Stories

S&P confirms Italy’s rating at BBB+ and upgrades outlook to positive from stable

TOPICS:
Italia fachadas

Posted By: The Corner 2nd February 2026

Bankinter | S&P has confirmed the country’s rating at BBB+ and upgraded its outlook to positive from stable.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: Positive news, although expected. Last November, Moody’s decided to raise the country’s rating to Baa2 from Baa3, with a stable outlook. S&P highlights that the country has achieved a current account surplus despite tariff uncertainty and has managed to improve its credit profile.

Italy ended 2024 with a fiscal deficit of -3.4% and the IMF predicts that it will close 2025 at -3.3%, although the European Commission expects it to be -3.0%. S&P notes that its fiscal deficit will fall below -3.0% in 2026. In addition, it believes that debt-to-GDP (currently around 136%) will begin to decline from 2028 onwards. Improved growth will be key to the country’s GDP over the next three years.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.