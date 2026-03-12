Oryzon strengthens global patent protection in Mexico for iadademstat

CdM | Oryzon Genomics has announced that the Mexican Patent Office has issued a decision to grant patent application MX/a/2021/011610, entitled ‘Combinations of iadademstat for cancer therapy’.

The approved claims protect the use of iadademstat in combination with PD1 or PD-L1 inhibitors for the treatment of cancer, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Once formally granted, the patent is expected to provide protection until at least 2040, not including possible patent extensions. With this decision, Oryzon has secured patent protection for these combinations in Australia, Europe, Japan, Mexico and Russia, while applications are pending in other countries.

Iadademstat is currently being evaluated in combination with PD-L1 inhibitors in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in two ongoing clinical trials.

One of these is a Phase I/II study evaluating iadademstat in combination with atezolizumab or durvalumab, sponsored and conducted by the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Oryzon, and conducted at more than 30 clinical centres in the United States. The other is an open-label Phase Ib study, sponsored and conducted by Yale University, evaluating iadademstat in combination with atezolizumab and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), followed by maintenance therapy with atezolizumab and iadademstat in patients with residual, progressive or recurrent PCSC-EE.