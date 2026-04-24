Car sales in Europe rise 12.5% year-on-year in March, bringing year-to-date increase to 4.0% and pushing total units sold to over 2.8 million

Bankinter | Car sales rose by 12.5% year-on-year in March. This brings the year-to-date growth to 4.0%, with units sold exceeding 2.8 million.

During the month, pure electric vehicles led the growth (48.9%), followed by plug-in hybrids (28.2%) and non-plug-in hybrids (20.1%), whilst combustion engines declined (12.3% for diesel and 9.4% for petrol).

Analysis team’s view: Sales of electrified vehicles are gaining momentum and expanding their market share thanks to the extension of subsidies and the announcement of new tax incentives for purchases introduced in many countries. Specifically, fully electric vehicles now account for 19.4% of total registrations for 2026 as a whole (against 15.2% in 2025).