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Car sales in Europe rise 12.5% year-on-year in March, bringing year-to-date increase to 4.0% and pushing total units sold to over 2.8 million

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Posted By: The Corner 24th April 2026

Bankinter | Car sales rose by 12.5% year-on-year in March. This brings the year-to-date growth to 4.0%, with units sold exceeding 2.8 million.

During the month, pure electric vehicles led the growth (48.9%), followed by plug-in hybrids (28.2%) and non-plug-in hybrids (20.1%), whilst combustion engines declined (12.3% for diesel and 9.4% for petrol).

Analysis team’s view: Sales of electrified vehicles are gaining momentum and expanding their market share thanks to the extension of subsidies and the announcement of new tax incentives for purchases introduced in many countries. Specifically, fully electric vehicles now account for 19.4% of total registrations for 2026 as a whole (against 15.2% in 2025).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.