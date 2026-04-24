Banco Santander suspends share buyback programme from 24 April to 26 May following acquisition of Webster

Link Securities | Regarding the share buyback programme, Banco Santander (SAN) announces that, in accordance with US regulations applicable to the acquisition of Webster Financial Corporation, and given that the consideration for the acquisition includes shares in the bank, the buyback programme will be temporarily suspended.

This suspension will take place between 24 April 2026, on the occasion of the convening of Webster’s Annual General Meeting at which its shareholders are to vote on the acquisition, and 26 May 2026, the date of the Annual General Meeting, both dates inclusive. Consequently, the buyback programme is expected to resume on 27 May 2026, and the indicative duration of the buyback programme is now expected to extend until 20 August 2026, inclusive.