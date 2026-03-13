Telefónica, Iberia, Glovo… the year kicks off with a trickle of mass layoffs.

Top Stories

Iberia, the national flag carrier, has just announced an ERE (Mass Layoff Procedure) to let go of 996 employees. This is the latest in a long series of announced layoffs that have already dominated headlines in the short time we’ve been in 2026. On March 1st, 2,700 workers left Telefónica, marking the first wave of a mass redundancy plan agreed upon with unions that will eventually affect a total of 5,800 workers across its various subsidiaries. Prior to this, mass layoffs were presented at Glovo (750 dismissals), Tubos Reunidos (301), Pepsico (414), Mediapro (250), Ericsson (164)…

In total, more than 11,000 workers have already been affected by these procedures—a high figure considering that the Spanish economy is growing above 2% and that, according to the Government, Spain is “taking off like a rocket.”

