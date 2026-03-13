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Venezuela signs agreement with Repsol and Italy’s Eni to ‘guarantee gas supply’

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Posted By: The Corner 13th March 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Venezuelan government, through PDVSA, and Spanish oil company Repsol and Italian oil company Eni have signed a gas supply agreement. According to Delcy Rodríguez, the agreement ‘guarantees gas supplies’ in Venezuela for national development and domestic consumption. The government also expressed its willingness to promote new partnerships in oil and gas to increase production.

Rodríguez thanked both companies for remaining in Venezuela during the ‘hardest times.’ The agreement includes the exploitation of Cardón IV, one of the largest gas fields in Latin America, which currently has a production of 580 million cubic feet of gas per day.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.