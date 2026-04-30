US consumer confidence rebounds in April against forecasts, rising to 92.8 points from previous 92.2

Intermoney | Consumer confidence, for example, rebounded in April against forecasts (rising to 92.8 points from the estimated 89.0). Although the current conditions indicator fell slightly due to the uncertainty caused by the conflict and higher energy prices, at least the six-month outlook offered a more optimistic view (123.8 points compared to the expected 120.0). Households’ outlook improved in particular due to perceptions of the labour market, with the proportion of consumers who consider it difficult to find a job falling slightly, supported also by a strong payrolls report in March.