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US consumer confidence rebounds in April against forecasts, rising to 92.8 points from previous 92.2

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EEUU families 1

Posted By: The Corner 30th April 2026

Intermoney | Consumer confidence, for example, rebounded in April against forecasts (rising to 92.8 points from the estimated 89.0). Although the current conditions indicator fell slightly due to the uncertainty caused by the conflict and higher energy prices, at least the six-month outlook offered a more optimistic view (123.8 points compared to the expected 120.0). Households’ outlook improved in particular due to perceptions of the labour market, with the proportion of consumers who consider it difficult to find a job falling slightly, supported also by a strong payrolls report in March.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.