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United Arab Emirates to leave OPEC on 1 May, leaving door open for other members to follow suit

TOPICS:
OPEC post mortem

Posted By: The Corner 30th April 2026

Bankinter | The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced yesterday its decision to leave OPEC on 1 May, a move it says will help it meet changing demand. The news is significant because: (i) it produces around 3 million bpd (3% of global output). Against a backdrop of structurally high oil prices, the UAE would prefer not to be subject to constraints and specific quotas. (ii) It reflects internal tensions within OPEC. Particularly those between Saudi Arabia (9% of production) and the UAE. (iii) It opens the door for other members to leave the organisation, particularly in a quota-driven environment. In practice, the news implies less controlled oil prices in the future. Our base case scenario assumes that the war has practically ended, but will leave a scenario of lower supply, affected by attacks on Gulf infrastructure. We therefore expect high oil prices, albeit somewhat lower than current levels ($104/barrel). We estimate that Brent crude will close the year at $85 and 2027 at $80. We reiterate our recommendation to tactically buy companies in the oil sector. Oil infrastructure: Halliburton, SLB, Baker Hughes and Técnicas Reunidas. Oil companies: Chevron, Repsol and Eni.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.