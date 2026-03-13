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Sacyr to rebuild San Borja Arriarán Hospital in Santiago, Chile, affected by fire in 2021, for €95.2 million

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Posted By: The Corner 13th March 2026

Link Securities | The Central Metropolitan Health Service of the Chilean Ministry of Health has awarded Sacyr the contract to rebuild the facilities of the Diagnosis and Treatment Centre (CDT) and the San Borja Arriarán Hospital in Santiago, Chile, for €95.2 million. This was announced by the company in a statement, which highlights that the scope of the contract includes the reconstruction of the hospital affected by a fire in 2021. ‘This intervention seeks to restore the operational capacity of critical areas such as imaging, haemodynamics, gastroenterology, food services and administrative spaces, ensuring continuity of care for thousands of patients,’ the company explained. The built area covers 25,000 square metres and the hospital complex has 549 beds. This makes the Hospital Clínico San Borja Arriarán one of the most important facilities in the public network, providing care for highly complex patients in the Metropolitan Region.

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