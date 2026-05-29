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‘The Trillion-Dollar Club’: there are now 15 companies with market capitalisation exceeding one trillion dollars

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Posted By: The Corner 29th May 2026

A new all-time high for Micron and a 10% rally in SK Hynix have expanded the select list of the ‘Trillion-Dollar Club’ to 15 companies, a third of which belong to the semiconductor sector.

Report by Morgan Stanley

Following the new all-time high reached on Tuesday by Micron, the company has joined for the first time the exclusive group of firms with a market capitalisation exceeding $1 trillion – a European billion – and overnight, a 10% rally in SK hynix has helped to expand this list. This brings the total to 15 companies globally, of which approximately a third belong to the semiconductor sector.

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index (SOX) – the market-capitalisation-weighted index comprising the 30 largest companies listed in the United States – rose a further 5.5% on Tuesday, having already accumulated a year-on-year rise of over 80%, making 2026, with just five months gone, the second-best year in history for the index. The only year to surpass this return is 1999, when the SOX more than doubled (101%).

Despite signs of a possible ‘melt-up’ (rapid, parabolic rise) in semiconductors, with the NDX recently surpassing 30,000 for the first time and US Beta and Cyclicals versus Defendives factors hitting new all-time highs, it is worth noting that cross-asset behaviour does not yet indicate an environment of ‘euphoria’. The Morgan Stanley Global Risk Demand Index reached +1.2 on Tuesday, still below the +2 threshold that would signal a scenario of euphoria.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.