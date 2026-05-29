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The most common salary in Spain: €16,520

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Posted By: The Corner 29th May 2026

In Spain, the average gross salary grew by 5.3% in 2024, reaching €29,540.2 per year, marking 11 consecutive years of increases. However, according to the “2024 Wage Structure Survey” published this Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), many low-income workers have shifted into the €16,000–€17,000 annual range, making this salary bracket the most frequent in 2024.

Consequently, the most common salary in Spain in 2024 was €16,520.2 gross, which is 6% higher than in 2023 but 10.5% lower than in 2018. This figure is very close to the minimum wage (SMI), which in 2024 stood at €15,876 per year—or €1,134 per month across 14 payments—representing a 5% increase from 2023.

Between 2018 and 2021, the most frequent annual gross salary exceeded €18,000, but it began to decline in 2022, dropping to €14,586.4 that year.

Average vs Median vs Modal Salary

The breakdown of the different wage metrics illustrates the gap in earnings:

  • Average Salary (Salario medio): €29,540.2 per year.
  • Median Salary (Salario mediano): €24,497.17 per year (the figure that divides the workforce into two equal halves: those who earn more and those who earn less).
  • Most Common/Modal Salary (Salario más frecuente): €16,520 per year.

Key Fact: According to the INE, nearly three out of ten salaried workers (29.5%) earned between €16,000 and €23,000 per year in 2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.