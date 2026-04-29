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Amadeus acquires French biometric and identity services firm Idemia Public Security for €1 billion

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Amadeus

Posted By: The Corner 29th April 2026

Alphavalue /Divacons | The company announced this morning the acquisition of Idemia Public Security for €1 billion plus a potential additional payment of €150 million. It is a French provider of biometric and identity services. This acquisition will strengthen Amadeus’s biometric and identification capabilities in the travel sector. IPS has 3,300 employees worldwide and serves more than 600 public and private sector clients. The deal follows Amadeus’s 2024 acquisition of Vision-Box, a provider of biometric solutions. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in mid-2027. The acquisition would generate an immediate increase in profits, with annual cost synergies of €50 million.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.