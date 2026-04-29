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Iberdrola posts €1.865 billion profit in Q1 2026, up 11% year-on-year compared with same period last year, raises 2026 guidance to over 8%

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Iberdrola edificio

Posted By: The Corner 29th April 2026

Norbolsa | The electricity company published its Q1 2026 results this morning, recording year-on-year growth in adjusted net profit of 11% to €1.865 billion, slightly exceeding consensus expectations. Similarly, the group’s adjusted EBITDA reached €4.1 billion, driven mainly by its Networks division (up 9% year-on-year); driven by a larger base of regulated assets (primarily in the UK and the US), whilst the Generation and Customers division recorded a year-on-year decline of 3%, mainly affected by regulatory costs and non-recurring ancillary services in the Iberian Peninsula. Total capital expenditure reached €2.7 billion (over 50% in the UK and US). Meanwhile, adjusted DFN stood at €50.3 billion (3.4x DFN/EBITDA vs 3.0x Dec-25). Against this backdrop, the company raised its guidance for 2026, now expecting net profit growth of >8% (against ∼6% previously).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.