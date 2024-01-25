Turkey gives go-ahead for Sweden to become 32nd member of NATO

Banca March: With 287-55 votes, the Turkish parliament has voted in favour of the Nordic country’s membership, pending President Erdogan’s final signature. Unanimous support from the member states is required to become a member of the organisation, with Hungary now being the only country not to have given its approval. Sweden aspires to become the 32nd member since it applied to the alliance a year and eight months ago, with the aim of strengthening its defence in the event of Putin-organised attacks on neighbouring countries. Finland has already taken this step, joining last April. Progress on Hungary’s backing is yet to be determined: Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has publicly invited his Swedish counterpart to hold negotiations in Budapest.