Turkey gives go-ahead for Sweden to become 32nd member of NATO

Posted By: The Corner 25th January 2024

Banca March: With 287-55 votes, the Turkish parliament has voted in favour of the Nordic country’s membership, pending President Erdogan’s final signature. Unanimous support from the member states is required to become a member of the organisation, with Hungary now being the only country not to have given its approval. Sweden aspires to become the 32nd member since it applied to the alliance a year and eight months ago, with the aim of strengthening its defence in the event of Putin-organised attacks on neighbouring countries. Finland has already taken this step, joining last April. Progress on Hungary’s backing is yet to be determined: Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has publicly invited his Swedish counterpart to hold negotiations in Budapest.

