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130,340 new vehicles sold in Spain in March, 11% increase according to Anfac

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Posted By: The Corner 6th May 2026

Link Securities | According to the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), 130,340 new vehicles were sold in Spain in March, representing an increase of 11.7% compared to the same month last year. The boost from sales of electric vehicles and the strong performance of conventional hybrids has enabled the market to exceed 130,000 units sold, a figure not seen since June 2019, the year before the pandemic. With regard to electric passenger cars, it is worth noting that they continue to be a key segment for growth in registrations. In March, sales of these vehicles rose by 62% to 26,725 units, accounting for 20.5% of total sales.

In March, all sales channels recorded growth, with private sales rising by 17.9% year-on-year to 51,774 units. Meanwhile, the business segment saw sales rise by 13.5% to 37,647 units, whilst the rental sector increased its sales by 3.6% to 40,919 units.

In Q1 2026, 300,529 vehicles were sold in Spain, a 7.6% year-on-year increase. Year-to-date, 62,966 electrified vehicles were sold, 58.4% more than in the same period last year, representing 21% of total sales.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.