130,340 new vehicles sold in Spain in March, 11% increase according to Anfac

Link Securities | According to the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), 130,340 new vehicles were sold in Spain in March, representing an increase of 11.7% compared to the same month last year. The boost from sales of electric vehicles and the strong performance of conventional hybrids has enabled the market to exceed 130,000 units sold, a figure not seen since June 2019, the year before the pandemic. With regard to electric passenger cars, it is worth noting that they continue to be a key segment for growth in registrations. In March, sales of these vehicles rose by 62% to 26,725 units, accounting for 20.5% of total sales.

In March, all sales channels recorded growth, with private sales rising by 17.9% year-on-year to 51,774 units. Meanwhile, the business segment saw sales rise by 13.5% to 37,647 units, whilst the rental sector increased its sales by 3.6% to 40,919 units.

In Q1 2026, 300,529 vehicles were sold in Spain, a 7.6% year-on-year increase. Year-to-date, 62,966 electrified vehicles were sold, 58.4% more than in the same period last year, representing 21% of total sales.