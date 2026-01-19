Best November in history for home sales in Spain: 58,546 transactions recorded

CdM | Home sales achieved their best November in the historical series. In total, 58,546 transactions were recorded, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.8%, according to data provided by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

21.8% of the homes sold in November were new and 78.2% were second-hand. Specifically, the number of transactions involving new homes increased by 4.1% compared to November 2024, with 12,742 transactions. Not so many had been sold in November since 2011. Meanwhile, used homes grew by 8.9%, to 45,804 transactions, the highest in a month of November in the series.

In addition, 93.6% of the homes sold in November were privately owned and 6.4% were subsidised. In annual terms, the number of privately owned homes sold increased by 9.1%, with 54,790 transactions, while the number of subsidised homes sold decreased by 8.5%, with 3,756 transactions.

By autonomous community, those with the highest increases were the Canary Islands (30.2%), the Chartered Community of Navarre (21.6%) and the Region of Murcia (18%). On the other hand, the Community of Madrid (down 9.4%), the Principality of Asturias (down 5.9%) and the Balearic Islands (down 3.3%) recorded decreases.

On the other hand, in the first eleven months of 2025, home sales rose by 11.8% compared to the same period last year: new homes by 17.3% and second-hand homes by 10.4%. In total, 660,089 transactions were recorded, a figure that already exceeds that of all full years since 2007.