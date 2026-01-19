Top Stories

Best November in history for home sales in Spain: 58,546 transactions recorded

TOPICS:
vivienda

Posted By: The Corner 19th January 2026

CdM | Home sales achieved their best November in the historical series. In total, 58,546 transactions were recorded, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.8%, according to data provided by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

21.8% of the homes sold in November were new and 78.2% were second-hand. Specifically, the number of transactions involving new homes increased by 4.1% compared to November 2024, with 12,742 transactions. Not so many had been sold in November since 2011. Meanwhile, used homes grew by 8.9%, to 45,804 transactions, the highest in a month of November in the series.

In addition, 93.6% of the homes sold in November were privately owned and 6.4% were subsidised. In annual terms, the number of privately owned homes sold increased by 9.1%, with 54,790 transactions, while the number of subsidised homes sold decreased by 8.5%, with 3,756 transactions.

By autonomous community, those with the highest increases were the Canary Islands (30.2%), the Chartered Community of Navarre (21.6%) and the Region of Murcia (18%). On the other hand, the Community of Madrid (down 9.4%), the Principality of Asturias (down 5.9%) and the Balearic Islands (down 3.3%) recorded decreases.

On the other hand, in the first eleven months of 2025, home sales rose by 11.8% compared to the same period last year: new homes by 17.3% and second-hand homes by 10.4%. In total, 660,089 transactions were recorded, a figure that already exceeds that of all full years since 2007.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.