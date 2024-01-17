Felipe González: “An amnesty made by the amnesties themselves is a bit strange, isn’t it? It is a self-amnesty, not an amnesty. I don’t think it’s acceptable”

“I have not left the party’s positions. They call me a dinosaur and they are right, but that allows me to say that, when I speak of the future, I do not speak of my own”… “Amnesty is intolerable, I say that as a member of an organisation that built the Constitution”… “If my party changes, I am not obliged to change. I think the same as the PSOE leadership on 23-J, even on 24 J”…



The former Prime Minister and former leader of the PSOE, Felipe González, yesterday made a public amendment to the policies of the Sánchez government. Convened by the Gregorio Peces Barba Foundation, magistrates from the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court and former ministers from all parties gathered in the CaixaForum auditorium to listen to Felipe González, who did not mince his words.

González described the latest negotiations between the government and its partners as a “spectacle”: “An amnesty made by the amnestied themselves. It’s a bit strange, isn’t it? It’s a self-amnesty, not an amnesty. I don’t think it’s acceptable”.

González expressed himself in a very critical and acid tone against the role that the nationalists and independentistas are playing in their agreements with Pedro Sánchez, and denounced “the amount of nonsense and barbarities” they said about the King’s speech at the swearing in of the Princess of Asturias and the attack against the Constitution, which is “ruthless and brutal”… “Now there are two majority forces. PP and PSOE have the 210 MPs needed to make the necessary reforms. Either they accept that they are condemned to understand each other or they continue to confront each other, creating walls and fictitious divisions”.

Felipe González: “Una amnistía hecha por los propios amnistiados es una cosa un poco rara ¿no? Es una autoamnistía, no una amnistía. No me parece aceptable”

“Yo no me he salido de las posiciones del partido. Me llaman dinosaurio y tienen razón, pero eso me permite decir que, cuando hablo del futuro, no hablo del mío”… “La amnistía es intolerable, lo digo como miembro de una organización que construyó la Constitución”… “Si cambia mi partido, no estoy obligado a cambiar. Pienso igual que la dirección del PSOE el 23-J, incluso el 24 J”…

El ex presidente del Gobierno y ex lider del PSOE, Felipe González, hizo ayer una enmienda pública a la política del Gobierno Sánchez. Convocados por la Fundación Gregorio Peces Barba, se reunían en el auditorio del CaixaForum magistrados del Supremo, del Tribunal Constitucional y exministros de todos los partidos para escuchar a Felipe González, que no se anduvo por las ramas.

González ha descrito las últimas negociaciones del Gobierno y sus socios como un “espectáculo”: “Una amnistía hecha por los propios amnistiados. Es una cosa un poco rara, ¿no? Es una autoamnistía, no una amnistía. No me parece aceptable”.

González se expresó en un tono muy crítico y ácido contra el papel que los nacionalistas e independentistas están jugando en sus acuerdos con Pedro Sánchez, y denunció “la cantidad de tonterías y barbaridades” que dijeron sobre el discurso del Rey en la jura de la Princesa de Asturias y el ataque contra la Constitución, que es “despiadado y brutal”… “Ahora hay dos fuerzas mayoritarias. PP y PSOE suman los 210 diputados que se necesitan para hacer las reformas imprescindibles. O aceptan que están condenadas a entenderse o siguen enfrentándose creando muros y divisiones ficticias”.