Top Stories

Prosegur announces 10% growth in Prosegur Securit, its surveillance and technology business

TOPICS:
prosegur

Posted By: The Corner 17th January 2024

Link Securities | Prosegur (PSG) said Monday in a press release that it reported 10% growth in 2023 in its surveillance and technology business, Prosegur Securit, according to Europa Press.

The firm has celebrated the first anniversary of its Intelligent Security Operations Centre (iSOC) in Madrid, consolidating its commitment to the hybrid security model, which has been key to exceeding the 10% growth of its Prosegur Security division.

Specifically, the firm explained that this progress is based on its hybrid security model, which innovatively combines human talent, the use of advanced technology and strategic data management, thus offering a comprehensive and multidimensional security solution.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.