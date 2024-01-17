Prosegur announces 10% growth in Prosegur Securit, its surveillance and technology business

Link Securities | Prosegur (PSG) said Monday in a press release that it reported 10% growth in 2023 in its surveillance and technology business, Prosegur Securit, according to Europa Press.

The firm has celebrated the first anniversary of its Intelligent Security Operations Centre (iSOC) in Madrid, consolidating its commitment to the hybrid security model, which has been key to exceeding the 10% growth of its Prosegur Security division.

Specifically, the firm explained that this progress is based on its hybrid security model, which innovatively combines human talent, the use of advanced technology and strategic data management, thus offering a comprehensive and multidimensional security solution.