Home sales in Spain fall 2.5% year-on-year in October to 67,789 transactions due to collapse in new-build sales

Link Securities | The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that in September, home sales in Spain fell by 2.5% year-on-year to 67,789 transactions. Compared to September, the number of home sales rose by 6.3%, while the cumulative increase for the year to October (10M25) was 12.3%.

In the month analysed, 93.4% of the homes sold in October were private and 6.6% were social housing.

Furthermore, in year-on-year terms, the number of private homes sold fell by 1.4% in September and the number of social housing homes sold fell by 15.6%.

It should be noted that 21.3% of the homes transferred by sale in October were new and 78.7% were second-hand, and that the number of transactions involving new homes decreased by 12.0% compared to October 2024, while the number of second-hand homes increased by 0.5%.