Top Stories

House prices—sale and rent—through the roof: average purchase price now €3,014 per square metre

TOPICS:
38660a44884282a982a6205e228e9698 XL

Posted By: The Corner 8th April 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | According to the latest data from Fotocasa, house prices for sale and to let have peaked simultaneously. The average purchase price now stands at €3,014 per square metre, driven by year-on-year growth of 21%.

By region, pressure is highest in the Balearic Islands, Madrid, the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community and Andalusia, where all previous price records have been broken.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Tenants’ Unions announced yesterday the launch of a campaign to organise the firstnationwide rent strike. The action is directed against Alquiler Seguro, a company which the union accuses in a statement of engaging in illegal practices in a ‘systematic and structural’ manner.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.