House prices—sale and rent—through the roof: average purchase price now €3,014 per square metre

Alphavalue/Divacons | According to the latest data from Fotocasa, house prices for sale and to let have peaked simultaneously. The average purchase price now stands at €3,014 per square metre, driven by year-on-year growth of 21%.

By region, pressure is highest in the Balearic Islands, Madrid, the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community and Andalusia, where all previous price records have been broken.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Tenants’ Unions announced yesterday the launch of a campaign to organise the firstnationwide rent strike. The action is directed against Alquiler Seguro, a company which the union accuses in a statement of engaging in illegal practices in a ‘systematic and structural’ manner.