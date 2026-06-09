Top Stories

Housing prices rise by 12.9% in one year in Spain

TOPICS:
Spanish Housing Market

Posted By: The Corner 9th June 2026

The price of free-market housing in Spain rose by 12.9% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2025, maintaining the same year-on-year growth recorded in the last quarter of last year, according to the Housing Price Index (IPV) published this Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). (On a quarterly basis: first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, free-market housing prices rose by 3.5%).

This increase comes after second-hand housing experienced its largest surge in 19 years during the first quarter of the year, with a sharp 13.5% advance. With this first-quarter increase, free-market housing prices have now accumulated 48 consecutive quarters of year-on-year gains.

New vs. second-hand housing

According to the statistics office, the price of new housing rose by 9.1% year-on-year in the first quarter—2.1 percentage points lower than the previous quarter and its most moderate rate since the fourth quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the price of used housing soared by 13.5%, a rate four-tenths higher than the previous quarter and the highest in the entire historical series, which began in 2007.

Breakdown by Region

The sharpest price increases occurred in:

  • Aragon and Murcia: Both with a 15.6% increase.
  • Castile and León and the autonomous city of Ceuta: Where prices advanced by 14.9% in both cases.

On the other hand, the most moderate increases in free-market housing prices were recorded in:

  • Catalonia and Navarre: 10.5% in both cases.
  • Basque Country: 10.2%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.