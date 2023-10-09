Iberdrola, Endesa and Repsol seek partners for renewable energy projects

Repsol is looking for a partner for a portfolio valued at €800 million in an operation that has been christened as Project Ebro; Endesa is looking for an ally to help it develop projects valued at €2,000 million (Project Ra); and Iberdrola is looking for a travelling companion to install renewables for €7,000 million (Project Maverick) in the USA.

The three major Spanish energy companies account for almost half of the more than €23,000 million that, according to Expansión, are now “in the shop window” with other operations. This is a historic figure, fuelled by operations that have been open for months or are currently being completed, such as those of Elecnor, Capital Energy, Exus, Ignis, Fotowatio, Grenergy, Everwood, Algonquin, BP and Hanwha, among others.