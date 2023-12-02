Iberdrola partners with BP to roll out 11,700 EV charging points by 2030 in Spain and Portugal

Renta 4| The company has announced an agreement with BP through which they will deploy fast-charging points for electric vehicles in Spain and Portugal with renewable sources. A total of 5,000 points will be installed by 2025, and 11,700 points by 2030 for which an investment of €1,000 million will be made.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact. No details have been provided regarding returns on investment, prices or other indicators that would allow us to accurately assess the impact it could have on the group’s valuation, but we consider that on a qualitative level, entering into an alliance with one of the Iberian market leaders in terms of vehicle supply points is an excellent starting point for positioning itself in this business segment, which is key to the development of this type of infrastructure for the future.