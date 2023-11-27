“It’s crazy that the Spanish government is supervised by a body from Geneva” assures Manfred Weber

In an interview published in La Vanguardia, the president of the European People’s Party considers that the creation of a commission in the Congress to “check the sentences of the independent courts” breaks with the rule of law in Spain.

And he explains that “For us, as EPP, it was important to have an exchange of views on the issue. I was quite surprised. I was quite surprised that the left was not even willing to have a debate in Europe. We do not judge, we do not make a final judgement, because the process is ongoing, but at least to debate, taking into account that millions of people, hundreds of thousands of them on the streets, and many civil society organisations are asking Europe to take a stand on what is going on.

That is why I am glad that the debate has taken place. We understand that this is not a Spanish issue, but a broader one. Members from many nationalities spoke on behalf of the EPP, for example from

Poland, where we had a strong fight for the rule of law. It is, therefore, a European issue”.