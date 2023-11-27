Brookfield, BlackRock, Schroders and Masdar to bid for 49% of an Endesa PV portfolio valued at €2.4 billion

Link Securities | Brookfield, BlackRock, Schroders and Masdar are competing for a 49% stake in Endesa’s renewables portfolio, in a deal that could be worth around €1.2 billion, as the total portfolio is valued at around €2.4 billion, according to today’s edition of Expansión newspaper. In the final stretch of the bidding for these assets are also the Danish fund AIP Management and the Thai state-owned oil company PTTEP. The newspaper points out that the sale of this stake will give ELE the impetus to grow, with the aim of increasing from the current 10,000 MW to 13,000 MW by 2026.

On the other hand, the newspaper points out that Endesa has decided to continue with the gas business. Thus, the electricity company has decided to cancel the process of selling these assets in Spain, which it launched two years ago, considering that at current prices, it cannot “crystallise their value”. In its new strategic plan for 2026, ELE plans to maintain the same gas customers it has now.