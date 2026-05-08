Number of unemployed people in Spain falls by 62,700 in April, standing at 2.357 million

Consejeros Editorial Team

Registered unemployment at the Public Employment Service (SEPE) fell by 62,668 people in April compared to the previous month (down 2.59%), bringing the total number of unemployed to 2,357,044 people, falling below 2.4 million for the first time since June 2008. Furthermore, the Social Security system gained an average of 223,685 contributors in the fourth month of the year (up 1%) and broke through the 22-million-employed barrier.

In detail, according to data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, female unemployment stands at 1,424,426 people, the lowest figure since September 2008, having fallen by 34,146 women (2.34%) compared to March, whilst male unemployment stands at 932,618, having fallen by 28,522 men (2.97%).

By sector, unemployment fell across the board. Thus, in Services it fell by 46,156 people (2.62%), in Industry by 3,680 (1.98%), in Construction by 3,603 (2.17%) and in Agriculture by 2,272 (3.05%). It also fell among the previously unemployed group by 6,957 (3.04%).

As for unemployment among those under 25, it fell by 19,284 people in April (10.2%) and reached a historic low.

For the first time, the figure fell below the 170,000 mark for young people, with a total of 169,693 unemployed.

By autonomous community, in absolute terms, unemployment fell in all regions, with Andalusia (down by 22,393 people), Catalonia (8,949) and the Community of Madrid (6,249) leading the way.

According to Bankinter’s analysis team, this is good news. “The number of unemployed fell in April, as is traditional for this month (an average of 67,400 over the last five years) and coinciding with the Easter holidays.” They add that the implicit unemployment rate is estimated at 9.7% (compared to 10.8% in the Labor Force Survey [EPA] for March 2026). Their estimates point to an unemployment rate (EPA) of around 10% for 2026 as a whole.